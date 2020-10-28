Editor:
I wholeheartedly support Tommy Hayes as our next judge for Division B of the 4th JDC.
I have known Tommy his entire life, and have watched him grow from a child into the accomplished attorney he is today. His morals, principals and work ethic were instilled in him by his parents from a young age, and are readily apparent to anyone who sees him.
Whether he is counseling clients, serving as lector at our church, coaching children’s sports or simply being a father, Tommy conducts himself as a model representative of our community.
I am excited he has decided to run for the important position of district court judge, and I am proud to offer him my endorsement. I can think of no one better suited to the position, and I ask everyone to join me in voting for him on November 3.
Joe Holyfield
Monroe
