Editor:
Tommy Hayes is the right choice for Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Tommy Hayes is the right choice for our next District Judge, Division B.
He’s the right person to restore respect to our courtrooms, provide the kind of accountability and transparency taxpayers deserve and deliver justice for all of us.
I’ve known Tommy my whole life, and know him to be honorable, professional, Christian and a true servant-leader. In his own home, he is a wonderful husband and father, guiding his young family with those same values and high standards. His impressive professional legal career aside, his personal character sets him apart in this race, as he embodies the values we should demand in our judges.
Tommy is also the only lifelong Republican in the race – unlike his opponent, he has never switched parties. That speaks volumes about his strong beliefs, that he’s a true conservative and not an opportunist swaying in political winds. Tommy is also the only candidate in this race to have been endorsed by Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, having received the NorthPAC endorsement.
To voters, that means an organization focused on improving the business climate of our state, that has recently focused on legal reform and judicial transparency, chose Tommy Hayes over an incumbent.
Early voting begins this weekend. Many of you may also be voting by mail and ready to cast your ballot today.
I urge you to vote for Tommy Hayes as our next 4th Judicial District Judge for Division B.
It’s time to invigorate our courts with new leadership.
Michael Sawyer
Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.