Editor:
Who remembers the old movies, “Keystone Cops”? Probably not many, unless you are of a certain age. They were a completely dysfunctional police force who raced through the streets, hanging onto their jalopy police cars for dear life, chasing down would-be criminals, and never catching them.
What about the comic act, Abbott and Costello, and their “Who’s on First?” routine? Both the “Keystone Cops” and Abbott and Costello were meant to be funny, to make us laugh. They were meant to depict confusion for our amusement.
Our government, under the democratic White House, and its handling of the COVID-19 situation and the economy, leaves us with head-scratching confusion. But this is not funny. It is not comedy.
It does no good to rehash the entire tragedy that has beset our country since the coronavirus first hit us. In spite of the continuing stream of bad information from that time, the confusion and dysfunction from the highest levels of government and from our scientific community continues.
For the last six months, we have been told we must wear a mask, and be vaccinated. The sooner one is vaccinated, the sooner one gets rid of the mask. One hundred and sixty million Americans have been vaccinated. Vaccinations protect you from getting the virus, they said.
So millions who have been vaccinated were told the mask could go. Then variants or mutations of the virus began to emerge.
And now, like the Keystone Cops, we are going around and around in circles.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.