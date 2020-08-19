Editor:
Consider this an open call for all history buffs, early Monroe descendants, and cemetery enthusiasts.
Once again there is interest to address the neglect of one of Monroe’s premier cemeteries. Locally known as the Old City Cemetery, located in the heart of Monroe on the edge of old downtown. If you haven’t visited this cemetery recently, you should. The condition is appalling and sad with broken markers and fencing in poor condition. Someone once said you can tell a lot about a city by the pride it takes in maintaining their old historic cemeteries. If our pride has been tarnished in the past, it’s time to pull out that cleaning cloth.
We currently have a handful of interested citizens and are looking for others to help address this neglect. Since there are a number of graves that are not marked, we are also looking for anyone who may have plot designations or early layout information of the site. While all of our local cemeteries need and deserve attention, we are electing to first focus our attention on this one because of the historical value associated with early Monroe. There are seven former, early Monroe mayors buried here (Mayor Forsythe being one) along with a number of early residents with names you would readily recognize.
We are in the primary stages of organizing and would like to hear from you. I can be reached via email at rasurgeon@aol.com or message me on Facebook.
Thank you in advance for your help and support.
Ray Armstrong
Monroe
