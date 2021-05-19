Editor:
May 16-22 is National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week, an observance designed to recognize and celebrate the enormous contributions EMS professionals make to our community. EMS answers the call day or night, in all kinds of weather and in all kinds of conditions - many of which can be dangerous and emotionally challenging.
This past year has been like no other, witnessing a global pandemic and the challenges brought by COVID-19, in addition to numerous weather disasters which have put our EMS providers to the test.
It’s easy to forget how difficult this work can be, but our Dispatchers, First Responders, Firefighters, EMTs and Paramedics deliver continue to deliver exceptional care, without fail, day in and day out.
Our Greater Northeast Louisiana Emergency Medical Services System consists of a variety of professionals, all dedicated to answering the call and making a difference in their patients’ lives.
Members of emergency medical services teams — whether career or volunteer, public or private — engage in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their lifesaving skills. They also give back to their communities far more than they take and remain heroes in every sense of the word.
As a hospital president, I can relate that without the benefit of our area’s dedicated EMS partners, my hospital staff — and more importantly, our patients — would truly be at a loss. Please join with me in thanking our EMS teams for the exceptional work they do.
Jeremy Tinnerello, President
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
