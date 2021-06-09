Editor:
I have been an active “letter to the editor” writer for the past 15 or so years. My reason for doing so, is a great concern for our country, and love of our constitution. In my letters, I have always tried as best I could, to warn against the loss of our constitutional freedoms and against more government control of our lives.
It is difficult to know if my letters have had an effect, but I have always been motivated to write them because I love my country, and want it to remain a place where my grown children, my grand children and my great grand children will have every opportunity to accomplish whatever they are capable of accomplishing.
It seems that each day presents new, more discouraging and more effective challenges to our democracy and our way of life. Challenges that continue to control us.
Believe what you will about COVID-19. I have certainly taken it seriously because of my advanced age, and the condition of my physical health. But every year I take seriously the seasonal flu as well as other contagious diseases.
Many state governments are now using COVID-19 to divide and separate, and control us even more. Requiring proof of vaccination in order to live a normal life, and if one refuses to provide that proof, they will be segregated at any public events they wish to attend.
What could possibly be the reason for this? If people are vaccinated, they can no longer get the virus. If they have already had the virus, their bodies have the antibodies to protect them from ever again getting the virus. Why do they want to control us?
Now, some states want to ban natural gas in any home. They want to make all homes all electric! We are being programmed to accept a nonexistent necessity, that all automobiles and even airplanes only be manufactured to be electric.
Pipelines are shut down, and millions of jobs just dismissed and disappear.
Citizen pitted against citizen, because of race, and political beliefs.
Our military is doing background checks on all current and future members to weed out anyone opposed to theories of global warming, and anyone in favor of the Second amendment, or anyone with traditional conservative views. Anyone opposed to ridiculous theories about trans gender reassignment surgeries.
Our POTUS has authorized flying BLM flags over military bases. CRT, or critical race theory, which is actually based on Marxism, is not only an accepted part of the curriculum in our schools, but a required one in many. Parents have no idea, or input.
Big Tech can, and does, at will, suspend and deny certain individuals to comment or post on their platforms. Algorithms control our ability to practice our First Amendment.
Some elite schools in New York are teaching first graders the correct terms and names of private body parts, and how to masturbate. They use cartoons to illustrate.
I have only scratched the surface. Everything I have said can be and is factually based. There are so many more ways they are incrementally indoctrinating our youth, and controlling our lives.
So, how long do we have? How long before we have no freedoms? That is really up to you.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
