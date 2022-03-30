On Nov. 23, 2020, Monroe Police Chief Victor Zordan, in consideration of the best interests of the citizens of Monroe and to best preserve the public trust, terminated Corporal Reginald Brown with cause for failing a properly administered polygraph examination; for improperly delaying sending the Timothy Williams criminal investigation to the Louisiana State Police; and for wrongly delaying such sending for his personal benefit.
Sadly, on Monday, March 17, 2022, the Monroe Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted to reduce the termination of Cpl. Reginald Brown by Chief Zordan to a 90-day suspension and reinstate Cpl. Brown as an MPD officer.
It’s critically essential for the public to know and understand that the Monroe Civil Service Board did not acquit Cpl. Brown of lying, or even of wrongdoing.
The Civil Service Board voted that termination was too severe of a punishment for lying and/or being dishonest, which raises the question: What amount of lying or dishonesty disqualifies one from wearing a badge in Monroe City?
Given the circumstances behind Cpl. Brown’s actions, might the Civil Service Board need to now reconsider what “Honor to Serve and the Duty to Protect” really mean? I wish the members of the Civil Service Board would tell us themselves. Maybe they will tell you.
They are Hardeman Cordell, Chairman (appointed by ULM); Alfred Rayford (appointed by the City of Monroe); Vic Harris (appointed by Monroe Fire Department); Pam Jones (appointed by Monroe Police Department); and Dr. Craig Turner (appointed by ULM).
Let me be very clear: the Civil Service Board, in 2022, gave a police officer his job back because the board voted unanimously—including MPD’s own representative to the board—that termination was too severe of a punishment for lying to Internal Affairs.
The precedence set by the Civil Service Board is that lying is no longer a terminable offense. The maximum punishment for a Monroe Police officer who lies during an internal investigation of a police officer’s alleged wrongdoing is now a mere 90-day suspension.
As disgusting as it may be, the public now knows unequivocally that MPD officers can and have been caught lying and still keep their jobs.
It’s reasonable to ask if this will lead to more or less honesty.
