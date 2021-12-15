Editor:
Somewhere along our young years, most of us have heard the story of the little Dutch boy who put his thumb in a hole in the dike and became a national hero by his prevention of a potential national tragedy. Whether factual or not, that tale has been used as a metaphorical illustration of how small actions, effectively administered, may prevent huge calamities.
Consider another story, if you would. This one from our own area; associated with the LaFourche Canal, which passes through the Russell Sage Wildlife Management Area.
According to a witness to the event, during one of the extremely wet seasons some years ago, a member of the hunting party he was with scraped the heel of his rubber boot over the road next to the canal and caused a small trickle of water from the massive amount the roadbed was holding back from flowing into that outlet. When they returned in a few days, there was a chasm created that, he stated, “Could hold a house.”
Culturally, we are in the midst of a revolution, a complete turning away and disdain and hatred for the principles upon which our country was founded. How did it happen?
By a process coined as “patient gradualism.” Many will be familiar with the oft referred to observations from French citizen Alexis de Tocqueville, who while touring this country in the 1830s, said that until he sat in the churches and heard the fire preached from their pulpits did he understand what had made America great. “America is great,” he stated, “because she is good and if America ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.”
Yet, even in de Tocqueville’s day, and before, there were movements actively pursuing a different social construct and those efforts have only increased in power, influence and determination over time. Patience has been their ally.
Knowing that the cultural frog would hop from a boiling pot of extremism, they have been careful to raise the temperature ever so slowly over many, many years. At this date, there is not one entity of cultural influence which has not been co-opted, subverted or completely taken over.
These include many churches, the public education system, higher academia, the major news media (print and visual), entertainment, publishing, et al. All are now pullers at the oar of political correctness and appear happy to be accepted and participate in the process.
The swamp illustration this writer believes, is a fitting metaphor of our present situation. Our culture has been beleaguered for years, even centuries, to feel guilty of God’s cultural blessings on those who obey His Word.
The pressure against the weakened structure that has held the overflow back has been immense and increasing every day, just as the water-soaked roadbed was weakened. After sufficient buildup of social pressure over years of negative propaganda provided a preponderance of weight, only a trickle was needed to initiate a total and swift collapse.
That trickle, that boot drag over the road bed, could be supplied by a suitable event that could be manipulated to provide the desired effect. At that point, all logic is suspended and the process becomes volatile.
The end result, usually, is the acceptance of the revolution in hopes that it will bring peace.
What are we to do? Could a remedy be as simple as Scripture states, i.e. “if my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” Could it be that simple?
For goodness sake, let’s do it.
Walter Trisler
Rayville
