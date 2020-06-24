Editor:
The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Bostock v Clayton County, which expanded federal law banning employment discrimination based on sex to include homosexuals and transgenders, has brought that tribunal to a new low. In essence the ruling is a legal version of the Kevin Bacon Game: If you can tie the concepts of sexual orientation and gender identity to the concepts of fixed biological sex in six degrees or less, you win.
If that is the kind of circus world that the federal judiciary wishes to operate within, we should treat it with the level of un-seriousness it deserves: Every state ought to pass immediately a law or constitutional amendment declaring its own state Supreme Court to be the highest judicial authority within the bounds of that state, that all rulings from the federal courts will have no authority there. It would no doubt be difficult, since most state officials are cowards beholden to their Big Money donors, but if we have any care, any honor, any awe for the majesty and comeliness of our ancient, organic Christian laws, it should be done.
For each state is a unique spiritual, moral, and political organism. She owes allegiance to the common regional culture, to which she belongs as an integral, indispensable part (the South, the Rocky Mountain West, the Rust Belt, etc.), and to her own individual historical culture, but she owes nothing to the artificial system set up by the Philadelphia Constitution of 1787. It was meant to last only so long as it was mutually beneficial for the States to be a part of it; that ceased long ago, and the recent federal Supreme Court rulings on things like health care, homosexual marriage, and transgender discrimination are only emphasizing that point.
Again, each state has a duty to protect and nurture its own culture. The longer the states continue to roll over like dead dogs before the immoral buffoons in Washington, the more difficult they make it to carry out that essential function.
Walt Garlington
Swartz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.