This upcoming impeachment trial for Donald Trump is little more than a political sham, the weaponization of a constitutional process as a political vendetta.
If my understanding of the Constitution is correct you can only impeach a sitting president while he is in office, not after he has already left office. Once he has left office he is only a private citizen and you don’t impeach private citizens--at least you didn’t until now. It seems that now that the radical Democrats have taken over anything is on the table and the Constitution be damned.
What amazes me is the fact that the Republican establishment is willing to go along with this foolishness. To me that says that they are little different at heart than the radical Democrats they claim to be opposed to. It almost seems as if the Democrats and Republicans are little more than different wings on the same establishment bird and that bird is noted for flying in the wrong direction!
This impeachment “trial” is nothing more than Democratic revenge against Donald Trump and, by implication, a warning to all those “white supremacist domestic terrorists” that supported and voted for him. The Democrats are saying, in effect, that “you people better sit down and shut up or we will be coming for you next.”
We now have an administration (maybe regime would be a better name) in Washington that is making war against its own people. They are not trying to impeach Trump because it is moral, or even legal. They are doing it because they can. They now have the power and they will do what they want.
Al Benson Jr.
Sterlington
