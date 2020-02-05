Editor:
After having watched some of the impeachment proceeding this past week, it occurs to me that Mr. Trump’s legal team has given us more truth in two hours of testimony than we got in over 20 hours from Adam Schiff and company. It was interesting to note all the relevant evidence that the Democrats omitted from their version of events — a version that was littered with innuendo, supposition and opinion, but not all that much evidence.
Over recent months I have noted Mr. Schiff’s continuing commentary about all the evidence the Democrats had amassed regarding Mr. Trump’s guilt, evidence they did not cite during the House hearings on this matter. Yet when it came time for their branch of Congress to pass along its findings to the Senate, all of a sudden they decided, after Nancy Pelosi had sat on the impeachment for three weeks, that they needed to submit more evidence before the Senate took up the matter. One wonders where the literal mountain of evidence the Democrats claimed they had as to Mr. Trump’s guilt disappeared to. Maybe Mr. Trump’s dog ate it!
If people will remember back, they can recall that the Democrats were threatening impeachment on the day after Mr. Trump was sworn in, so this is not a new game for them and, in reality, it has little to do with Trump’s comments to the President of Ukraine and everything to do with trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election. One honest Democratic politician said, straight out, that if they can’t impeach Trump he will win the election this year. That pretty much tells you what this is really all about.
After observing over three years of Democrats’ attempts to overturn the 2016 election, I wonder how any self-respecting person can still call themselves a Democrat. It seems, in this day and age, that the Democratic Party is steeped in lies, obfuscation and, worst of all, radical socialist tendencies.
Al Benson
Sterlington
