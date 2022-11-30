The 27th annual meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was held from Nov. 6–18 in Sharm El-Sheikh on Egypt‘s Red Sea coast.
Among the attendees were several U.S. Senators and members of the House of Representatives, including Garret Graves of Louisiana’s sixth congressional district.
COP27 took place during a worldwide energy crisis, record high concentrations of heat trapping gases in the atmosphere, increased frequency of extreme weather events, and war in Ukraine.
Not to be deterred, COP27 was planned to act on four major issues critical to tackling the climate emergency. These are: urgent reduction of heat trapping greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing climate resilience, adapting to inevitable impacts of climate change, and delivering on commitments to finance climate action in developing countries — including recovery from climate disasters (source: https://www.un.org/en/climatechange/cop27).
How much of these ambitious goals did COP27 realize? According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI), an independent non-profit organization, there was consequential progress made on many issues. However, with respect to cutting emissions of heat trapping gases from the burning of fossil fuels, the world is not on track. (see: https://www.eesi.org/newsletters/view/cop27-dispatch-november-18-2022).
Climate scientists tell us we need to limit the rising temperature of our planet to 1.5 °C (2.7 °F) relative to the average temperature it had before the industrial revolution, or risk an increasingly unmanageable climate. This requires bringing emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat trapping greenhouse gases that cause climate warming to net zero by the year 2050.
The world cannot attain this key objective without U.S. participation, innovation, and leadership. It is deeply reassuring that America’s presence at COP27 was a prominent one!
