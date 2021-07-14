Editor:
We received bids on the new Sterlington Middle School on Tuesday, June 29. When planned for and budgeted in 2019, our budget for the new Sterlington Middle School was $18 million including land.
The lowest base bid on the Sterlington Middle School proejct came in at $28 million, which is 40 percent above the initial budgeted amount of $18 million. The escalated increase in materials and construction costs over the last 12 months is to a point where we will not be able to complete the east side projects that were passed by the voters in August 2020.
The Sterlington Middle School budget was projected based upon the costs for the new East Ouachita Middle School four years ago. The East Ouachita Middle School was built to accommodate 700 students on 55 acres of land for approximately $18 million. During the planning process and working with our architect, we felt we could build the new Sterlington Middle School to accommodate 600 students on 40 acres of land for approximately the same costs—$18 million.
In talking with our bonding attorney, these construction cost escalations are impacting several school districts throughout the state and even nationally, so this is not just a Ouachita Parish issue.
After bidding the new Sterlington Middle School, we realize we will not have sufficient funds to complete all of the needed projects that were approved by the voters in August 2020. In working with our bonding attorney and looking at our options, we will be going back to the voters asking for an additional $20 million bond to complete the original projects outlined in the 2020 bond proposal.
If passed, this $20-million bond proposal will not increase the property millage on the east side of the parish since we will have several bonds paid off in the near future along with the increase in property values on the east side. The property tax will continue to remain at 36 mills. If passed, the new bond proposal would be for 20 years and would provide an additional $20 million for the school system to complete the needed projects. There will be no increase in current taxes.
The other option would be to eliminate several of the projects from multiple schools and to prioritize spending within the constraints of the available money. We did not feel this to be in the best interest of our students or school system. We wanted the ultimate decision to be in the hands of our voters. We hope the voters will continue to support Ouachita Parish Schools as they have in the past will support the new bond proposal at the Nov. 13, 2021 election. Passing the new bond proposal will allow us to complete the projects as initially outlined and passed in the August 2020 election.
Greg Manley
Vice President
Ouachita Parish School Board
