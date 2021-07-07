Editor:
An internet site called “Law Enforcement Today” posted an interesting article on July 1. It stated, in part, that: “Last fall, Law Enforcement Today outlined a number of radical proposals being put forth by Democrats if Joe Biden were elected...One thing we warned about was a move to federalize local zoning regulations. It now appears that is clearly on their radar. According to Breitbart, Democrats have snuck language into the so-called ‘infrastructure reconciliation’ package which would federalize local zoning laws for the purposes of eliminating single-family homes and replacing them with high-rise, low income apartments. This plan would decimate the suburbs...The cleverly named HOMES Act would in essence destroy the suburbs by putting the federal government in charge of local zoning laws strictly for the purpose of changing local demographics. Of course as always, it’s about the votes.”
The article also stated, “The measure, disguised within the transportation package would punish any local government which doesn’t comply with federal zoning guidelines. In other words, ‘ordinances that ban apartment buildings from certain residential areas or set a minimum lot size for a single-family home’ would be prohibited. Any municipality found in violation would see HUD (Housing and Urban Development) funding for them cut off, which means funding for current low-income houses would be eliminated.”
People need to stop and take a long look at the potential for this. If enacted, this would change your neighborhood forever and you would never get back what you now have. The average American’s dream of their own home with a back yard the kids can plan safely in will be gone forever. According to some politicians and so-called experts, “multi-family zoning is key to combating climate change, racial injustice, and the nation’s growing affordable housing crisis.”
In other words, if you want to own your own home, you are a racist and you are insensitive to “climate change,” or what they used to call global warming, but they had to change the name because global warming was debunked so they had to come up with a catch-all phrase to replace it.
This sounds suspiciously like something out of the United Nations “Agenda 21” scheme.
This whole thing makes me wonder. Here in Sterlington, there was a recent attempt to have the village area rezoned to allow for low-income apartments to be built there. The request for that development has since been withdrawn, but I wonder if it will resurface somewhere down the road. I also wonder how much HUD money would have been involved with the construction of those apartments and what requirements that would have presented to the town here. Would this have required the town to bow to federal zoning restrictions of some sort?
If so, would this have gone hand-in-glove with Biden’s new “infrastructure” package? I am not saying there was any connection, but it does make me wonder. The last thing any town of any size needs is the feds coming in and taking over their local zoning regulations. Once that happens your town is no longer yours—it belongs to the federal government and you only exist there at their sufferance.
Al Benson Jr., Sterlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.