EDITOR’S NOTE: The following letter to Sen. John Kennedy was provided to The Ouachita Citizen for publication.
Dear Senator Kennedy:
I am so glad to see that you are supporting efforts of Ted Cruise and Mo Brooks to investigate the evidence of fraud that have been backed by sworn affidavits against the contested votes of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. I do not understand why there are some of your fellow Senators that will not even inquire about the myriad of gross voting irregularities in these States.
The integrity of our County’s election process and the future of our Country is at stake. Please ask Senator Bill Cassidy for me to join your efforts (I have already emailed him, but not sure if it did any good). I cannot believe the video of the bags of votes being pulled out and counted in Georgia with no oversite of poll watchers does not even give these Senators pause.
If those efforts fail, then please tell Senator Cassidy and Senator Cotton and others, that I hear the Audubon Zoo is looking for specimens for their new Ostrich sandbox enclosure, it looks like there are potential candidates running around the US Senate. I will be sure to forward them the US Senate switchboard number to aid them in their search.
Tell these Senators to not be a Neville Chamberland and slink away in pacifistity and to be like the great fascist fighter and American, Winston Churchill, “We Shall Never Surrender!!!” (He was a US Citizen … really, no joke).
Thank you for all you do,
Steve Ray, West Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.