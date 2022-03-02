Eighty-five years ago my parents had their first child. They named him Jessie.
A few months after his birth, the doctors told my parents Jessie would not be normal and in fact would be mentally handicapped. Jessie — as others parents did with their handicapped children — would be kept at home and never wandered into the public.
Jessie no doubt was a challenge to raise as a child as he could not talk but only point and make sounds when he had a need. However, as he grew older and we grew along with him, we discovered even though he would never read or write, Jessie was very smart in his own ways and even though he could not speak, he could understand both Spanish and English.
As children, we did not realize we were gathering memories of Jessie that would last a lifetime. Those proved to be good memories with times of laughter and fun-filled days. Mom devoted her life to Jessie, and I’m sure we at times wondered how she could be so selfless with her time.
After all, mom had her hands full with the eventual birth of eight more children for whom she cooked and washed clothes, not to mention taking care of us when we got sick. Dad passed away in 1975 and then mom passed away 20 years or so later.
Several years ago, I received a call saying Jessie had passed away. Immediately, the memories of laughter and fun came to mind of everyone we spoke to who had known Jessie for many years.
Now, Jessie could not speak while on this earth, but the thought immediately coming to my mind was, Jessie can now talk. He is more normal than I can imagine and is laughing and having a wonderful time with our son Toby who passed away 48 years ago.
My point for sending such a letter is to say, Jessie—as with other children like him—need to be loved more than we can imagine.
I learned many things from Jessie even though he was thought not to be normal.
One thing I learned is to love people for who they are and not for what we wish them to be.
I have wondered at times if Jessie might have thought that he was normal and those who ignored people like him were abnormal.
Maybe one day we will sit and talk and he will tell me what he really thought.
