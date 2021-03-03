Editor:
What is it in the government and tax structures of prosperous States like Texas, Florida and Tennessee, that make them so successful in growing business and growing personal income?
It seems to this Louisianian, that in 2021, creating “Prosperity In Louisiana” is a simple matter of duplicating the governmental structures, and the taxing structures being used by these most successful States in the Gulf South.
A recent study by the Brookings Institute (2017 fiscal year comparisons of States), comparing State taxing levels, and spending levels clearly shows these States’ governmental and taxing paths that have lead them to such extraordinary prosperity. Louisiana desperately needs a mega-dose of Texas/Tennessee/Florida style prosperity.
The Brookings Institute’s State comparisons (2017 fiscal year) shows clearly that Louisiana’s first problem is our existing poverty rates. Poverty reduces citizen income and increases State welfare expenditures.
And, comparatively Louisiana’s high taxes imposed to support our public welfare expenditures are crushing our businesses and our economic growth opportunities. Louisiana is spending 148 percent of the Southeast average on our public welfare benefits.
In comparison to the top 25 percent of the Southeast States, Louisiana is spending a crushing 85 percent above of the average of that top 25 percent prosperity States’ poverty welfare pay-outs. We don’t need to ignore our poor citizens. Instead, we need to crush poverty with the taxes and personal income that arises from future growth of Louisiana business.
So the real question for Louisiana is how do we crush poverty the way that the prosperity States have done it? Or, what needs to change to make Louisiana’s prosperity levels meet the top 25 percent of the Southeast States?
The Brookings Institute’s study shows us clearly - using per capita comparisons - how to duplicate the economic successes surrounding Louisiana.
The short answer is that Louisiana simply taxes too much, on an ever shrinking number of Louisianians.
First, the Brookings study shows that Louisiana’s total expenditures/taxes taken for State and Local government is too high. We are spending on local government, 115 percent of the Southeast average, 116 percent of Texas, and most importantly to “win” we are spending 130 percent of the average of the top 25 percent States in the Southeast. What these comparisons show is that Louisiana is overtaxing its people and businesses by 30 percent, compared to the prosperity States. Ignoring the obvious economic truths that low taxation grows prosperity in the private sector, some people think a tax-and-spending spree on roads and highways will improve Louisiana’s business opportunities.
Do not be fooled: the Brookings Institute study shows otherwise.
Interestingly, Louisiana is not short of highway funds comparatively. The Brookings study comparative spending levels show that Louisiana is already above average highway expenditure levels (102 percent) in the Southeast States, and is only five (5 percent) percent below per capita highway expenditures in Texas. Louisiana may have neglected road maintenance in the past, but our expenditure level is at a responsible level in comparison to our neighboring States.
More importantly, the Brookings Institute’s State comparisons shows that Louisiana has too much tax revenue being used elsewhere, instead of for increased highway expenditures. There is no shortage of State funds for State government as we already are the highest tax-and- spending State in the entire Southeast, and 130 percent of the top 25 percent of States in the Southeast. Louisiana has personal income taxation, and the Prosperous States do not.
Also, Louisiana already has nationally high sales tax rates. Any legislator’s flirtation with the adoption of a 10-20 cent/per gallon gasoline tax is only going to cripple Louisiana families and businesses, and drive more businesses and workers out of State. Texas presently has a top sales tax rate of 8.25 percent. Florida’s sales taxes top out at 7.5 percent, and Mississippi’s sales tax rates top at 8.00 percent.
This comparison to our fiscally successful neighboring States show that Louisiana should LOWER its sales taxes level to 8.0 percent to become competitive and attractive to consumers. Lower rates will generate more revenue through competitive economic growth. Which leads Louisiana back to the simple truth that Louisiana will only prosper through a pro-growth, low-tax business environment just like our prosperous neighbors.
We don’t need to reduce the homestead exemption. We don’t need to raise sales taxes or tax gasoline purchases. We need to quickly reduce our tax burden on everyone in Louisiana, across the board. Florida, Texas and Tennessee have all phased out their State income taxes. And they each have substantially lower sales tax levels. Louisiana can easily do the same and prosper the same. It’s pure economics and math.
And yes, we can shrink our State and local government just like our prosperous neighbors in Texas, Florida and Tennessee have done through economic and resident growth.
Louisiana simply needs to lower sales and income taxes and grow our Louisiana businesses, large and small.
Tell your friends and legislators, your family members and friends who have been driven out of Louisiana that they can now come home and “Join the Tigah Prosperity Team.”
I want our “Tigah Prosperity Team” to win the new SEC: the “Southeast Economic Conference.”
Paul Hurd, Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.