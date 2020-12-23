Editor:
I wrote this last Dec. 10, to celebrate our then 66th anniversary of joining the Marine Corps.
“Board, all aboard,” the conductor shouted as he leaned from the train car. We were about to journey to San Diego from New Orleans. A long trip upon which we, six young small town boys, were about to embark. Ronnie Walters, Ed Estes, Eugene Eppinette, Guy Gannaway, John H. Odom, and yours truly, Frank Scalia. Our chests were puffed out and our heads held high. Our strut akin to young barnyard roosters. We had just been sworn in as Marines in the federal building, just off Canal in New Orleans. In the current vernacular, we were “pumped.”
After we enlisted, in Monroe, we had been treated well and almost cordially, by the Marines with whom we encountered. And then, the swearing in. What a difference, we learned, that solemn act would mean. Upon completion of the swearing in, right there in the office in the federal building, we were ordered to attention. We were handed buckets and mops and brooms, and instructed to “get this place cleaned up.” What a stark reality.
Later, we were handed huge manila envelopes that held our orders, and one way train tickets to San Diego.
We boarded that train, carrying our worldly belongings, the sack lunches our moms had prepared for us the day before for the trip, what little money in our pockets, and clutching those orders for dear life. What we did have, was each other.
But we all felt cocky, and really good about ourselves. We had joined the Marines, kinda secretly hoping we could get our training and be on our way to save our country. We had no idea what lay before us.
Our train stopped in El Paso, Texas, and we had a several hour layover there. We got off the train, looked around, and spotted a pool hall, just down the street.
A couple of our guys, Gannaway and Estep, had been pretty good pool shooters, and we decided we would pitch in our money and find a “Turkey,” a term of the day that identified a person who thought they were expert pool shooters, but in fact were ripe for our guys to challenge and clean them out.
About two hours later, we learned it was we who were the turkeys, having lost almost everything to an unimposing old guy who just sat there, waiting for suckers. We were a lot less cocky, as we went back to our train, to eat our peanut butter sandwiches, and waited for that “all aboard” to San Diego. I had just turned 18 two months earlier. Life had just gotten a whole lot more real. California, here we come.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
