Editor:
As I write this, we celebrate the signing of our Constitution. We certainly should be celebrating that document, that 39 of our founding fathers came together and actually risked their lives to construct that magnificent document.
Unfortunately, the Biden administration, and the democratic leaders in Congress, have effectively ignored and are destroying and twisting the meaning of the Constitution.
After years of abuse and indecision in enforcing our immigration laws by our government, POTUS Trump had put a plan into effect and despite the constant obstruction of the democrats, had almost completely sealed off our southern border to the wave of illegals that flowed across during the Obama years. The Biden administration came into office after winning what was arguably the most fraudulent election outside of third world countries.
Within days, through executive orders, Biden had shut down most of our pipelines and decimated our fossil fuel dominance in the world. They then moved their efforts to the southern border and completely reversed the effective procedures of the Trump Administration. As of today, Constitution Day 2021, more than 1,250,000 illegal immigrants have crossed that border during the nine months of the Biden administration. In the last two days, more than 15,500 illegals, mostly from Haiti, are camped out at our southern border and an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 are only days behind. And how did they get there, with their cell phones and their Nike shoes and shirts? It is reported that they mostly flew to Brazil and then began their journey. And they come because they are promised free healthcare, free housing, and pretty much free everything!
We no longer have a sovereign nation border. Afghanistan is another Biden-made disaster. Prior to leaving office, POTUS Trump had put a plan in place to leave Afghanistan. To bring our troops home but to maintain a presence whereby we could effectively meet our obligations there. Bahgram Air base and all our military might assembled there, was to be the last place we would leave, and then only after and when all Americans and American supporters over the preceding 20 years, were safely evacuated. But one screw up after another by the Biden team created the most failed military operation in my opinion, in our history. Not only were Americans as well as our Afghan friends left behind, but many were massacred and more continue to be. That’s to say nothing of the more than $90 billion in high tech equipment that we walked away from. The entire withdrawal turned out to be the most bungled military mission ever. New revelations each day continue to support that conclusion.
Just when will US citizens say enough is enough?
Frank Scalia, Monroe
