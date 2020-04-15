Editor:
The six young women who took the St. Frederick Lady Warriors to a 19-10 record for the 2019-2020 year deserve special recognition.
They are Tamara Brown, Alyssa Dismuke, Paeshon Johnson, Pashonnay Johnson, Bronwen Maddox and Rachel Woods. The team started the season with seven players, but these were the six players who finished the season with tenacity. I call them St. Frederick’s Super Six.
I feel strongly that these girls really needed an honorable mention in ladies’ basketball. My wife and I watched almost every home game and a few away games, and I have to say they played as if they were professionals, under Coach Jason Kosik’s direction. In district play, they ended with an 8-6 record.
They were committed to each other. As Coach Orgeron says, this team played as one heartbeat. They truly played as one team.
Pashonnay averaged more than 30 points per game. She and Alyssa deserve the All Parish Girls Basketball recognition they received. Alyssa was good at rebounding and shooting. Bronwen was skilled at rebounds and passing to Paeshon, Pashonnay. Bronwen could anticipate where her teammates would go on the court and throw the ball to the exact spot where her teammates could take it and shoot. Rachel was a good shooter. Tamara was excellent at shooting and rebounding.
Each one of these young ladies would play the whole game, and these Super Six would play teams with considerably more teams. Take their Jan. 24 match against Cedar Creek. Though they came up short, falling to Cedar Creek, 55-50, I think Cedar Creek had 22 players, and they were rotating them every two minutes, just so they could stay ahead of our Super Six.
I would put up this team against any five they played, and let that five play without substitution, and I could guarantee St. Frederick’s ladies would beat them. Because these Lady Warriors could play endurance basketball.
The people in Monroe who missed the Lady Warriors’ contests missed some tremendous moments in girls basketball.
We wish the best for St. Frederick’s Super Six.
Jim Turner
Monroe
