Editor:
Four years ago I wrote a letter endorsing Mayor Mayo for reelection. I went door-to-door for him in that campaign as I am in this one. Recently, I was looking at his campaign card from that last election and it came as no surprise he has continued to keep his commitment to the citizens of Monroe.
He pledged to work for more jobs and grow our economy, better fire and police protection, a comprehensive flood plan, sound financial management, clean and safe drinking water, clean and safer neighborhoods, and infrastructure projects including transportation, water, sewer, flood control and drainage. What has been accomplished in these issue-areas over the past three-and-a-half years? Strong and positive results across the board.
Over 2,000 new businesses have opened since 2001; with 184 startups in 2019. Century Link extended their commitment to keep their headquarters in Monroe through 2025. The administration successfully lobbied the legislature to extend the tax incremental financing (tif) districts / Tower- Armand and I-20 / through 2033 adding an additional $34 million for infrastructure projects translating into more business and job growth (see SB 33).
In public safety 5 of 7 crime categories show a decline in reported cases in 2019 compared to 2018. This includes assault/battery, burglary, vehicle burglary, auto theft, and rape. Discharge of fire arms and homicides increased. On January 1 of this year ‘Operation Ceasefire’ was launched by the Monroe Police Department. The primary target of this unit is gun crimes . A recent article in the newspaper reported 27 arrests and more than $7,000 of guns, drugs, and drug proceeds taken off the streets (see The News-Star February 18, 2020, page 1A).
In 2016 the Monroe Fire Department recorded the highest fire rating score in its history; 91.52 out of a possible 100 points, maintaining its Class 1 fire rating. Only 1% of the 40,000 plus fire districts in the country can claim such a rating. The MFD works closely with the Water Department to maintain the 2,800 water hydrants in the city, providing high volume and high water pressure to fight fires. Finally, and very importantly, the MFD responded to 8,278 emergency calls in 2019, providing health and assistance to Monroyans, often arriving before other first responder units.
On December11, 2018 the city council approved Resolution No. 7337 adopting the Ouachita Strong Resiliency Strategy Plan. This much-needed flood plan brings all local governmental subdivisions together to address flooding and drainage issues like we experienced in the “Great Flood of 2016”. The initiative for this plan came from the Ouachita Council of Governments on which the Mayor and Council Chairwoman Juanita Woods serve. Together we are stronger!
Monroe has achieved tremendous success in managing its finances during the mayor’s tenure. Monroe’s fiscal position is solid and continues to improve. An AA- bond rating, budget surpluses 14 of the last 15 years (exception was 2016 and costs related to flooding), a fund balance of $14.1 million (Annual Financial Report as of April 30, 2019, p.22). This produces the lowest interest rates on bonds the city issues, matching funds for grants, and the ability to deal with emergencies like floods and street cave-ins, etc.
Clean and safe drinking water is an absolute imperative for our citizens and businesses. The mayor proposed and the council adopted Ordinance No. 11,838 on March 27, 2018 that will provide clean and safe water for decades. Renovation of the existing water treatment plant built in 1960 and adding an additional treatment facility will increase the present rated capacity of 20 million gallons a day (mgd) to 32 mgd. Monroe will not have to deal with brown water and ‘boil advisories’ as so many neighboring parishes and municipalities have experienced.
‘Fight the Blight’ was launched in September, 2016 as a new and much needed plan to address unsightly and unsafe properties. Some houses had become havens for drug and alcohol users and distributors. Fifty three of these structures have been demolished in City Council District 3. Another 196 owners of structures and vacant lots received summons to appear In Monroe Environmental Court to respond to property violations. Over 2/3 of these cases have been cleared as property owners complied with requirements of the law.
Having served on the Citizens Infrastructure Commission for the past 12 years I can state without reservation or qualification Monroe has a strong record of improvements in water, sewer, drainage, and streets vital to attracting population growth and business investment. Since 2001 spending on these infrastructure projects total $122,217,772, approximately $6.4 million each year. And this does not include some $63 million spent at Monroe Regional Airport / new terminal, fire station and runway improvements.
Most of the funding for these projects is from grants, dedicated sales and use taxes, and the tax incremental financing in the economic development districts. The mayor has served us well. He has built a strong team. His leadership and experience will continue to move our city forward. Please consider him when you vote early March 21-28 or election day April 4.
Gene Tarver — Monroe
