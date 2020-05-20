Editor:
As a retired teacher, I am quite naturally concerned when I hear that there is a move on the part of some members of the Louisiana House to tamper with protections for the retired teacher retirement plan. I feel sure that removing the protection is not to add money to our retirement checks, so I am forced to consider the possibility that some cuts must be in someone’s mind. However, I do not know enough about Representative Barry Ivey’s intentions to judge what he hopes to achieve with House Bills 26 and 32. In watching the first hearing of the House Retirement Committee, he talked a lot and asked a lot of questions.
One thing I noticed is that every bill introduced was rated as favorable response and sent on the full House. I might have missed one being rejected, but I don’t remember any, other than some amendments being dropped.
There is also interest in Mike Echoll’s House Bill 325 to force all retired teachers away from standard approved insurance plans such as Blue Cross and replace the insurance with a managed medicare plan, I suppose one such as Vantage Health Plan. The word is that it will be dropped and reintroduced through another committee, perhaps by another house member.
While I do not yet have the totals of the number of active and retired teachers in the state, the number is great. Add to that the number of households which they represent and often support, I think you would find interest among many of your readers.
With the complications to life added by COVID-19, I fear that in the confusions, some bills that are not truly for the general good of the people will be passed. So far, I have had to inkling that the members of the legislature plan to reduce any of their benefits; perhaps I just haven’t heard.
Thank you. And keep up the good work in letting us know what is really going on.
Jerry Holmes,
West Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.