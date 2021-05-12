Editor:
It seems we have more efforts at combating unconstitutional federal overreach going forth in the Louisiana Legislature via the nullification process. Needless to say, this is good news, because similar nullification efforts are going on in several other states.
House Bill 118 is titled the “Louisiana Firearm Protection Act” and is sponsored by Rep. Larry Frieman of Abita Springs as well as eight other representatives. The bill contains a list of things that might be contained in “federal acts, laws, executive orders, administrative orders, court orders, rules, and regulations” that are in violation of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, as well as Article 1, Section 11 of the Louisiana State Constitution.
It was originally reported that if the original version of the bill passed it would have been the strongest gun control nullification bill in the entire country and would have nullified several preceding gun control initiatives, among them the 1968 Gun Control Act.
I understand that since that point it has been somewhat watered down so as to include only gun control measures going forward and not any of those from the past that have been disasters. As it stands now it will only apply to gun control measures that are enacted after Jan 1, 2021. Even at that, it is still worth our support as it is hardly news anymore that the Harris/Biden Regime plans to enact as many gun control bills in the future as it feels it can get away with and the concept of federal overreach going beyond what the Constitution allows them to do is something they feel they can safely ignore.
Those people took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution that they have no plans to fulfill. In fact ignoring it is one of their main priorities.
It is up to our various state legislatures, via the constitutional nullification process to make sure they do not get away with that.
I have noted that our august governor has already stated that he will probably veto state Sen. Jay Morris’ constitutional concealed carry bill. Should he do that the state legislature needs to have the intestinal fortitude (guts) to override his veto, because this governor, whether he will admit it or not, will try to do everything to restrict our Second Amendment rights that the current Washington Regime wants him to do.
We have come to a sad pass in this country when the average citizen has not only to be concerned with those foreign enemies of our Constitution but with those enemies of it in Washington and our state houses and legislative halls as well. This seems to be where we are at presently.
Al Benson Jr.
Sterlington
