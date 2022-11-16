By Jim Addison
Special to The Citizen
Have you ever wondered why a police car goes flying by with no lights on or wonder why there are multiple cars behind one vehicle? It is my hope you shall see the answers and many more interesting facts that were discovered as I had the privilege of riding along with Capt. C.J. Beck, Cpl. Ron Chapman and officers Tre Gilbert and Chris Bishop. Their motto is “to serve and protect,” and that is what this West Monroe Police Department does under the guidance of Chief Jeff Terrell and many, many support personnel.
To protect you is the main concern of the department. They put their lives on the line every day so you as the general public can live comfortably and be assured that there is someone to call in the event of an emergency. When they leave home, lurking in the back of their minds are questions such as: “Will this be the last time I see my family?” Do you go off to work with that feeling, or rather is the feeling “Here I go to work doing the same thing day after day,” and when the clock strikes, you go home to your family?
On one day an officer is called to a 911 hang-up call, then to the emergency room for an out of control person, then to an accident, then another 911 hang-up call. Next they get a call to talk to a lady because her son will not give her his phone, then another 911 hang-up call. Next, a call that there is an alligator in the ditch outside their house followed by another 911 call in which this time the man says please come there is a dead black bird in my front lawn, and on and on. Every 911 call is important and must be checked out, so as you can see, it is time consuming.
You may get stopped by an officer to let you know that your headlight, taillight or another part of your vehicle needs attention. It is not to harass anyone by stopping them, but as we travel we pay attention to these things since we cannot see them when we are driving.
Here is the reason you see a police car flying by you, whether it is city, state or the parish police. The officer is going to a call as the primary officer or to back-up another officer. He obviously is in a hurry to get there. The reason the blue lights are not on is because most drivers get that deer in the headlight look and do not really know what to do, so they panic and thus could cause a wreck.
These officers go through so much training including driving techniques, so they are prepared, but not that prepared for someone coming to a complete stop or turning in the wrong lane, so it has been found best to leave the blue lights off. The law is to move to the right when you see any emergency vehicle behind you no matter what it may be — police, fire or ambulance.
The reason you may see multiple officers behind a vehicle stop is most units are one-man units, so they are there for backup. There is also the possibility the person could be on drugs, hauling drugs or have some unsafe things in their possession, so again there needs to be more than one officer present to process the scene.
Here are a few facts that were observed during the ride-a-longs and some that folks do not realize are the law. First, driving with your fog lights on is against the law unless it is a foggy day. Driving with them on every day is against the law. Wearing your seatbelt is one of the first most stoppable offenses. That means that you can be stopped if you are not wearing your seatbelt. There does not need to be any other reason to stop you.
Finally, the law concerning stopping when you see a school bus is very serious. When a school bus has stopped and put out its stop signs and the red lights are flashing, it is imperative you shall not pass that bus unless you are on a divided highway. That is the easy way to remember this law, unless there is a concrete barrier or a ditch separating the lanes, whether there are two, four or six lanes. If you are caught violating by not stopping for the signs and lights the law states, your license shall be suspended for a year.
Soon I will write about the West Monroe Citizen’s Police Academy and what it has to offer in opening your eyes to the many aspects of law enforcement and what police officers go through from day to day.
Next time you see a police officer tell them — “Thanks for your service” or “Appreciate you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.