Why are we thankful?
Growing old provides many advantages over the alternative, just by definition. But that alone bestows no right. It’s how one grows old, not merely the act of growing old.
All that being said, here is a perspective of one who has grown old.
I am thankful that I was born. I remember a childhood that was probably more normal than most, but in my memory bank, it was remarkable. My family—mother and dad, brothers and sisters—were no different than others, and yet they were exceptional in my mind.
There was calm and chaos, turmoil and normalcy, confusion and contentment, and above all else, there was love.
When I think back over my lifetime, 85 years, I only remember the good in it. That’s by design. Good memories make for a good life.
I am thankful that I am able to watch the birds fight and feed. They do both as if there will be no tomorrow. Yet each day, they repeat that.
I am thankful for the feral cat that pears through my window most mornings.
I am thankful for my health, whatever measure it is, because I continue to exist.
I am thankful for the children who play across my street; who ride their bikes and toy cars through my driveway, and shout and wave with affection, “Grandpa.” They have no idea how they warm my heart.
I am thankful for the many walkers who pass my home each day, and wave for my attention. They make my day complete!
I am thankful for the sunny and cloudless skies, and the dark and rainy days. For the sun’s warmth through my window, and the blanket over my legs.
I am thankful for the successes I have had, and for the benefits those successes have provided for me. I am thankful for the failures in my life, for they have made me a little more humble.
I am thankful for the friends along those eighty five years, for their friendship enriches me.
I am thankful for my my life partner, my wife, who has remained faithful to me through all the good and the bad. I am thankful for my children...all my children....for their existence has allowed me to be thankful.
Last week, on Thanksgiving Day, we, as a nation celebrated our bounty and thanked God. I hope and pray that we do that everyday. Let us all give thanks every day. Life is hard for many. As good or as bad as some may have it, there are others who have less. Pause and think about those.
I am thankful for the red cardinal feeding just now outside my window.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
