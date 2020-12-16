Editor:
Thanks to events related to the 2020 presidential election, at least one thing has become quite clear: Government officials desire the fame, the money, the power, and other benefits of holding a governmental office, but they will not carry out any duty that will cause them the slightest bit of difficulty.
This has been displayed in two groups especially since Nov. 3rd. First is the state legislators. The federal charter (Article II, Section 1) gives them the ultimate word on who is selected to vote in the electoral college for president.
When it became clear that fraud had tainted the vote in various states (Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, etc.), the legislatures of those States should have immediately called themselves into session and selected the electors to vote in the Electoral College. So far none of them have done this.
The second group is the justices of the federal Supreme Court. In disputes between States, their Court has original jurisdiction (Article III, Section 2). Thus, when Texas sued Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin over voting irregularities in those states, the Supreme Court should have taken up the case and made a ruling. But they refused.
What can we learn from this? Foremost, it is very unlikely the federal Supreme Court will hand down any controversial rulings that uphold anything resembling conservative/traditional Christian virtues (especially an overturning of Roe v. Wade).
Following closely along that line, all controversial issues will have to be resolved at the state and local level (probably at the local level for the most part, as state legislatures, per the above, have proven themselves unreliable). Parishes, cities, towns, and neighborhoods, if they want to strengthen what remains of Christian, Southern culture in their midst, must pass the laws and build the habits and institutions necessary to uphold it themselves, come what may (lawsuits, loss of federal funding, threats of violence, etc.).
Do you want Christianity taught in public schools? Christian marriage? The recognition of the differences between male and female? The outlawing of pornography? Sane immigration policies? Sound money? And so on? They will have to be taken up by folks close to home.
Walt Garlington
Swartz
