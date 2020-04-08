Editor:
Oftentimes a little historical perspective can help us when we analyze situations and make decisions. The current COVID-19 outbreak is one of those cases. Every day we are fed statistics of deaths supposedly caused by COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Leaving aside the accuracy of those numbers (and there are reasons to believe they are inflated; the CDC manual for the test kits themselves warns of false positives), let us see how they compare with past viral infections.
We will look at two in particular: the Asian flu of 1957 and the Hong Kong flu of 1968. In the first 116,000 people in the States died, and in the second 100,000, according to the CDC. One million died worldwide in both. With the present illness, as of April 2, 2020, there have been 6,075 deaths in all the States and 53,190 worldwide (from worldometers.info).
Note well that no country, neither in 1957 nor in 1968, despite far greater death tolls, saw fit to impose the kind of destructive lockdowns that have been implemented across the world for this so-called COVID-19 pandemic.
But let us look more closely at some other numbers (the following stats are again from worldometers.info, via 21stcenturywire.com). In 2020, from Jan. 1 to March 25, the numbers of deaths worldwide caused by COVID-19 stood at 21,297. They were far outpaced by deaths caused by the seasonal flu (113,034), malaria (228,095), smoking (1,162,481), and, most tragically, abortion (9,913,702). It takes no mathematical genius to figure out that if our intrepid, wise, and all-caring leaders like Gov Edwards, President Trump, Xi Jinping, and others in positions of authority wanted to ‘flatten a curve’ of death rates of any significance, they would impose their heavy-handed shutdown rules on abortion doctors and their clinics and tobacco shops and not on schools, churches, family reunions, small businesses, and all the rest who are currently suffering for no good reason.
Once more, the only thing ‘unprecedented’ about the COVID-19 situation is the reaction of the ruling class to it. They are using it to break what is left of traditional life (undergirded as it is by churches, monasteries, families, craftsmen, local farms and businesses, etc., and the culture that arises from this matrix) in favor of dependence on governments and giant, international corporations.
For those who want to escape such a future, don’t depend on corporate media sources like CNN and Fox News, which keep people trapped in the phony Left-Right dialectic. Go instead to independent researchers like James Corbett, Jay Dyer, Jon Rappoport, and folks like them, and, maybe, with much repentance and help from God, and much effort from each and all, we will come out of this better than we were before it began.
Walt Garlington, Swartz
