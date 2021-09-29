Editor:
In regards to Paul Hurd’s recent letter which contained false, misleading claims and unfairly smeared three of my colleagues’ reputations, I’d like to set the record straight.
This past summer a group of Republican Senators worked across the aisle to draft the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (“IIJA”), which passed 69-30 in the U.S. Senate with bipartisan support. A strong supporter of investments in America’s future, my organization, Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (“CRES”) bought airtime on Louisiana radio and television stations to support community broadcasters and thank Senator Cassidy for his vote. Mr. Hurd did not like this.
Despite Hurd’s claim, the IIJA does not “spend(s) less than 25% of its one-trillion dollar cost on actual, traditional infrastructure.” In fact, quite the opposite. According to the National Association of Counties, 52 percent of the IIJA spending is to improve transportation infrastructure – to modernize and repair the highways, roads, and bridges that most people consider “traditional infrastructure.” The remaining spending would be for water, power and energy, environmental remediation, public lands, broadband, and resilience projects. As Louisiana continues to address the damage of Hurricane Ida, these investments will be crucial to better withstand and recover from future storms.
Infrastructure across America has been neglected too long, and Senator Cassidy voted for a bill that would greatly benefit Louisiana. IIJA funding going directly to the state includes $4.8 billion to repair the state’s highways and restore some 3,411 miles of roads currently in poor condition. More than $1 billion to replace and repair 1,634 bridges in Louisiana. $580 million to improve the state’s drinking water infrastructure and make it more resilient against natural disasters. $179 million for airport infrastructure development. $37 million to protect the state’s electric grid from dangerous cyber-attacks and extreme weather events. $100 million to expand broadband coverage across the state, including to 470,000 Louisianans who currently do not have high speed internet access.
The IIJA would also enact some of President Trump’s critical construction permitting reforms. It streamlines Federal oversight and environmental review so that infrastructure projects can break ground and create jobs in our communities faster without getting caught in bureaucratic red tape for years on end.
Even with a $1 trillion price tag, “traditional infrastructure” provides a good return on investment, unlike a $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill that Nancy Pelosi has prioritized in the House of Representatives. The Democrat “human infrastructure” bill has more to do with Medicare and social engineering than engineering bridges or roads. Hurd might not admit it, but it is not the same bill that Senator Cassidy voted for in August.
Traditional infrastructure projects create jobs, reduce commuting time, help Louisiana small businesses connect to a worldwide market of potential customers, and improve quality of life for everyone. They help us stand against threats like natural disasters and terrorist attacks. Maybe this is why the $1 trillion IIJA price tag is so similar to Donald Trump’s infrastructure proposal from the 2016 Presidential campaign. It’s smart business to invest in our future.
Finally, Hurd’s letter contained unnecessary attacks against my organization and my friends, including the false claim that CRES is a “green new deal” group, hostile to oil and gas production.
In truth, CRES stands against the Green New Deal and any policy that would harm the U.S. economy without actually helping the environment. We work with Republican policy makers to develop and promote climate and energy solutions from a commonsense, Republican perspective – policies that contribute to a healthy environment and a healthy economy.
If Hurd had bothered to read about us, he would have known that CRES works every day for a more economically secure America that’s powered by fossil fuels, nuclear, and renewable energy sources. He would have seen why we strongly support American oil and gas, which are much cleaner than their equivalent fuels from anywhere else in the world.
Oil and gas are critical to America’s “all of the above” energy mix. CRES has often spoken up for the Keystone XL pipeline that created thousands of American jobs, contributed to American energy independence, and tackled global emissions with Canada, our closest partner. The Biden Administration shut Keystone down as a political stunt but approved Russian pipeline projects to move ahead. CRES publicly called out this hypocrisy from the White House and warned about the consequences of enriching America’s adversaries while insulting one of our best allies.
Readers who recall Hurd’s tangle in the Second Circuit court a few years back would be forgiven for thinking someone in a glass house might not want to throw so many stones.
I’ll simply point out that while he chose to slander three of my colleagues, he failed to mention me, even though I’m on CRES’s senior management team. I assume that is because I don’t fit the fake news that Hurd wants to spin.
You see, before joining CRES I was an appointee in the Trump White House, where I worked on energy, science and technology issues. I am proud to have served America and President Trump from the early days of his Administration. Now I serve my country in a different way, by engaging with lawmakers like Senator Cassidy who work for — not against — America and our future.
It’s too bad that Mr. Hurd ignores the many ways we agree and chooses instead to attack Republicans he has never met. As conservatives we should move beyond that kind of sad, desperate anger and together make our country stronger. Otherwise, it will be a long haul to 2024.
Ross Gillfillan
Vice President of Communications
CRES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.