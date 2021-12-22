Editor:

My wife, Mary, and I recently returned from an almost 2,000-mile round trip to North Carolina. It was tough but we survived.

Shortly after we returned, we had to make a short trip to Baton Rouge. It was just a hop, skip and a jump compared to the longer trip to N.C.

Anyhow, we stayed for a couple of nights in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Getting up early and looking across the river toward Louisiana, I thought, “Man, Louisiana sure is beautiful.” We frequently complain about Louisiana politics, and we may not have palm trees and beautiful beaches, but looking across Old Man River, Louisiana looked like the land of milk and honey. It was good to be home.

As a matter of fact, even though we needed to get home, I said to Mary, “Let’s ride out and look at those old cotton fields back home.” Boy, I could just see myself out in the middle of those fields with a hoe in my hands, wondering where the water boy was.

Hard as it was, those were some beautiful days. Being in those fields, it did  not take me long to recognize the value of a dollar.  That is something that has  stuck with me all of my  life. It is just too bad so many people today do not  know what a dollar is worth because they have never had to work for one. I truly believe that is causing so much moral decay in our country today. Every thing today is, “Gimme, gimme, gimme.” Then the more one gets, the more one wants. 

I can’t help but wonder if it will ever end. Then the thought comes  to me, “Yes, it will end when there is no more to give.” I, like many others my age (76), am glad I was taught to work. Just looking at those cotton fields I have  to thank God I had a dad who worked and the same  was expected out of his children. Like I said, Louisiana  is a beautiful state and coming home was like a gift in my mind, one I will never forget.

Thank you and God bless Louisiana, and God bless America.

Rudy Hernandez

West Monroe

