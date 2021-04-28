Senator Conrad Appel’s recent article on the Louisiana Hayride website affirms for the State of Louisiana the historic and strategic necessity that the State of Louisiana eliminate income taxes immediately as part of a modern “Revolution of Ideas” to bring prosperity to the People of Louisiana. My recent article, published in The Ouachita Citizen (West Monroe, Louisiana), supported the same economic strategy. Louisiana must immediately eliminate our State income taxes. Elimination of these taxes would give Louisiana a prosperity quantum leap forward as it did in Florida, Tennessee, Texas, and maybe soon in Mississippi. Senator Appel is correct that this tax elimination will be Louisiana’s jump-start on our much needed trek down a “Road to Prosperity.”
Senator Appel rightly asserts that beyond one strategic step down our “Road to Prosperity” by repealing the State’s income taxes, the “Road to Prosperity” can be successfully traveled ONLY with a broader, more modern, “Revolution of Ideas” that strategically reshapes Louisiana government to serve its People, and not government itself. The People must do the heavy lifting, and critical thinking to identify its own set of “Prosperity Principles” that will propel Louisiana down the “Road To Prosperity.” Then, with these strategic constitutional Prosperity Principles in hand, the People can call its Constitutional Prosperity Convention to memorialize in our Fundamental Constitutional Law a new Louisiana Constitution. That will occur, only at a Constitutional Convention with delegates elected by the People and for the People, to preserve, protect and enact the Prosperity Principles.
Stated differently, for a Constitutional Convention to yield prosperity and not political skullduggery, the People of Louisiana must publicly identify and endorse the “Revolutionary Ideas” that they believe will yield their own Prosperity. The People can not, and should not, trust an Open Convention of government apparatchiks. Political intrigue and self-dealing is our sad history, from the oil thefts of the Longs, to the bribery based casino licenses of Edwards, Louisiana’s governmental operators have all proved that the People must compile their own Prosperity Principles, in writing to begin with before any attempt to conduct a Constitutional Convention. With the written Prosperity Principles, the People will be armed with written constitutional provisions, which any elected representatives to the Convention must pledge to honor and enact in our new Constitution.
As Senator Appel rightly declared, the People’s “Revolution Of Ideas” comes first. The Prosperity Constitution’s fundamental principles, and their supporting texts, must be gathered, composed and scrutinized by public display, discussion and refinement. Remember, the exact texts are needed, as we all know that there is always a lot of “devil in the details” and that “the road to hell is paved in good intentions.” Specific Principles to begin, and then specific constitutional text to confirm .
With Senator Appel leading the “Revolution of Ideas” I, for one, believe that Louisiana’s economic mediocrity has been with us too long, and the gathering of Constitutional Prosperity Principles must begin in earnest at this time.
Therefore, to begin our Prosperity Principles, I respectfully submit for comment and scrutiny, the following “Prosperity Principles” to begin the governmental “Revolution of Ideas” and the construction of a Louisiana “Road to Prosperity.”
First Prosperity Principle: Constitutional elimination of State personal income tax, corporate income taxes, and franchise taxes. (Freeze existing law; phase out tax in equal reductions over six years.)
Second Prosperity Principle: Constitutional cap on sales taxes at 7.75% (State: 3.875%; Local 3.875%). (Constitutional exemptions: residential food; medical services and devices over $500 and prescription drugs; motor vehicle fuels; residential utilities.) (Constitutional reduction of rate by 50% on natural gas, petro-chemicals, electricity, and water in manufacturing process.)
Third Prosperity Principle: Constitutional prohibition to enact property taxes on business inventory, goods in transit, goods in process.
Fourth Prosperity Principle: Shrink Louisiana’s per capital taxes for State and local government down by 20% compared to fiscal year ending 2020, by reduction in State sales tax level if necessary after adoption of first, second and third principle .
Do not be afraid of these Prosperity Principles. They have worked in each southern State that has tried them. Do not be mislead by the sirens of special interests, and government status quo alarmists, that will screech that calamity will abound without excessive State government.
Their way has given us poverity and waste. Their grossly excessive taxes are the driving force pushing our children out of the State of Louisiana. The southern prosperity States are prospering exactly because they do not have these taxing levels.
As shown by a recent State comparative study (Brookings Institute for fiscal year 2017), Louisiana is spending 130% of the average of the top quartile of the States in the Southeast. A comparable study (Tax Foundation) for fiscal year 2018, confirms that Louisiana taxation is 25% above the average of the top quartile of southern States. These multi-year comparisons confirm that Louisiana is overtaxing its People and businesses by 30%, compared to the prosperity States. Simply stated, Louisiana over-taxation is driving our educated children and businesses out of Louisiana, leaving our remaining citizens poorer and at a economic disadvantage to the world.
These first principles are achievable in Louisiana, because Texas, and Tennessee and Florida have already enacted these prosperity protections. And each of those States have fully maintained all the essential governmental services required of a prospering State.
I invite my fellow Louisianians — us fellow Idea Revolutionaries — to contribute their knowledge and insight into the construction of our Louisiana Constitution “Road To Prosperity.” By what Principles will Louisiana achieve Prosperity? It is up to each of us to quickly begin our expedition down the “Road of Prosperity.” This is not for government; this is for Us Louisianians.
Paul Hurd
Monroe
