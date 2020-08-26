Dear Editor,
In my position as Director of Green Oaks Detention Home for 31 years; I had the opportunity to work with Judge Marchman and to observe her in Juvenile and Drug Courts. She created and established the format for the Drug Court and that model has been used throughout the nation.
She is honest, ethical, and she is diligent in serving her Constituents. She never takes “the easy way.” She hears the pros and cons of a case and has always made judgements that were fair and according to the Law. She goes “by the book” in all her Judicial duties and has had to stand alone in the cause of Justice and ethical practices. A vote for Judge Marchman supports honest, ethical Judicial practices that protect the rights of all the citizens in her Division.
Michael Rhodes
West Monroe
