Editor:
Let me introduce myself, I am Charlotte McGuire Robinson and have lived in Ouachita Parish all my life. My grandparents, Herman and Kate McGuire, were land donors in the development of Ouachita Parish and West Monroe. They made these donations in an effort to make our area the best in the state.
That is the reason I am supporting Judge Sharon Marchman for re-election.
During her 20 years in serving the parish judiciary system, she has proven she wants the best for our parish and judicial district. She has brought many changes to the juvenile and family District courts. She is fair, compassionate and believes in rehabilitation for our youth. During her tenure, while being the only female judge in the 4th Judicial District, she has impacted many young lives and reunited families in Ouachita and Morehouse Parishes.
I am asking you to join me in supporting and voting for Sharon Marchman for District Judge on November 3. When you do, you will know you have left our Parish children and youth in very capable hands.
Charlotte McGuire Robinson
West Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.