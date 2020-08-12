Editor:
Sharon Marchman is our choice for judge to the 4th Judicial District Court, Division B. She is an innovative leader and a person filled with compassion.
As an innovator, she created the DWI and Juvenile Drug Courts, and expanded the Adult Drug Courts. She works with our local community college to help defendants get an education so they can be better prepared for a job. She has been honored by her colleagues in the area of juvenile justice.
We attend church with Sharon and have known her for several years. She has chaired several committees at our church. We have found her to be honest, open, fair and inclusive.
As judge these many years, we can only imagine the number of lives she has touched with her compassion. She treats everyone fairly and looks for the best in everyone and works to help them to be the best person they can be.
Sharon is a good and honest judge and is a positive voice in our community. We desperately need more judges with her integrity. Please re-elect Sharon Marchman as judge for the 4th Judicial District, Division B.
Carolyn and Charles Hodgkins
Monroe
