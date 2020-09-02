Editor:
I would recommend to you the following information concerning the accomplishments of Judge Sharon Marchman during her 20 years of experience on the bench as a judge in the 4th Judicial Court in Ouachita and Morehouse Parishes. She is the designated Juvenile Court Judge and the Adult Drug and DWI Court Judge.
Judge Marchman has seen her commitments to youth policies recognized nationwide as she created the 4th Judicial Truancy program, DWI Court program and the 4th JDC Youth Services Planning Board. These are only a few of her many accomplishments as an experienced and dedicated 4th Judicial District Judge.
Judge Sharon Marchman and I attend church together and have both held leadership positions there. I and those close to her hold Judge Marchman in high regard and know personally of her honesty and dedication to her commitments.
Judge Sharon Marchman has earned our vote for re-election as 4th Judicial District Juvenile and Drug Court Judge. Let’s keep that experience and knowledge working for us.
Wyche W. Ashcraft
Monroe
