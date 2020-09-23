Editor:
We moved to Morehouse Parish in 2001. It wasn’t long after that we heard about Judge Marchman. Later, we met her when we started attending church in Monroe. Since that time, we have developed a deep friendship. We have seen her up-close and personal – who she is, without pretense.
First, she is a woman of faith who loves the Lord. She is a woman who prays. She is a wife and mother who loves and nurtures her family. She is sincere in her beliefs and she stands tall against the corrupt, the powerful, and those who wish to harm others. She also stands tall to protect the innocent. We believe she was born with an innate desire to serve others along with a deep sense of justice. She is one of those rare people who not only is innovative but has the ability and tenacity to bring her ideas to fruition. She gets things done. She is the real deal.
We hear the voices of those who work with her at the local level. You can see and hear the admiration and respect they have for her. They are on the front lines and they see the results of her leadership. They see the changes being wrought in their communities: the youth whose lives are being transformed, people leaving drugs behind to face a brighter future, and those who have been simply inspired by her. We have all been well served by having Judge Marchman in office.
There is an old country adage we are sure you have heard before, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Join us in supporting the re-election of Judge Sharon Marchman. Our community’s future will continue to be well served.
Dr. Tim and Kathleen Spires
Monroe
