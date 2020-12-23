Dear Friends and Family,
OK. So it is a COVID-Chistmas; make the best of it!
That is what people have been telling me. With all the rules and regulations, I have noted unexpected consequences here at my house — some good, others, not so much.
My hair: With my beauty shop closed and my bangs in my eyes, I courageously cut my own hair, several times. Without any previous experience I created new and dramatic styles. They were conversational starters — even with strangers. When people said, “What happened with your hair?” I proudly announced that I did it myself. With practice I was (pretty much) able to get the left side to match the right, and the bare spot in the back hardly shows any more. My neighbor called it the “covid-cut-and-slash” — it was a real head-turner. And as a bonus, I saved money too!
Christmas Shopping: Easy as pie. When the bat in China caused a toilet paper shortage in America making all our shelves bare, I knew my true purpose: giving gifts of toilet tissue — enhanced with bright red bows. That same neighbor recognized my generosity — remarking that it was “overwhelming.” She is so nice.
Disinfecting: I have used bleach on the garage floor and the driveway; and 70% alcohol on the cabinets , door knobs and the car handles. There has been a shortage of alcohol...everywhere I went they were out. I made a friend at the drugstore who saved me two bottles from the delivery truck. The one dollar bottle was now $2.49. With diligence and numerous trips I have managed to horde several bottles.
No Touching Your Face: This has been very difficult for me. I even wore my gloves inside the house to jolt my memory. A Google search reported people touched their face 15.7 times each hour. Another from Australia said 23 times per hour. The gloves didn’t help, but a glass of wine in each hand proved effective.
If you are brave, and out and about, drop in and pick up some yourself — tissue or alcohol ... either kind.
Merry COVID Christmas!
Love, Beth Wofford
Monroe
