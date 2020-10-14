Editor:
ULM recently fired a professor for posting politically- and racially-motivated remarks on social media.
But that professor never wished death upon anyone, nor did anyone accuse him of any crimes. But what happens if it is a professor whose political values lean hard left, and he posts hateful things that intentionally try to inflame people on the political right?
What happens if his students go on an online community forum and publicly complain about this professor’s behavior in class, and the school does nothing?
What happens when the professor uses his classroom and social media page as a political platform to indoctrinate students?
Currently, we have a professor at one of our local colleges who said on his social media platform, “I thought we all agreed that we wanted to see him die in prison.”
We later learned this professor was referring to the President of the United States.
This same professor later said he didn’t want to see the president die, but he instead just wanted to see him “spend the rest of his life in a courtroom or in a prison for the crimes he has committed.”
I wonder, is it a college professor’s role to seek truth? It’s wrong to prejudge anyone, especially if he insinuates someone has committed a crime, but he cannot provide evidence to back up that claim, especially when he’s accusing the leader of the free world.
In our country people are innocent until proven guilty.
This professor concerns himself more with partisanship and his hatred of President Donald Trump than he does with seeking truth and teaching his students to think freely and critically. A well-known website that identifies professors who use their classrooms to indoctrinate students has already called this professor out.
To my knowledge, no one has convicted Trump of any crimes.
Why does this professor make these claims?
Are universities not public institutions of higher learning?
The professors are supposed to teach young minds how to think — not what to think. Would a public high school employ a teacher who behaved this way?
Parents, some of these professors do not have your children’s best interests in mind. If your child attends this or any other university then I implore you to monitor your child’s professor on his or her social media.
These professors preach moral and political virtues that might shock and appall you. I know from first-hand experience that some professors carry their personal values into their classrooms and do not tolerate other points of view.
Bruce D. Carter Jr.
Ruston
