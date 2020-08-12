Editor:
The citizens of Louisiana need defending in the United States Senate. Over the last six years, many of us have felt our voices have not been heard. Doc Montgomery wants to change that. Corporations currently have a seat at the table while voters are left out. It is time for a new face in Washington, and that person is Jamar “Doc” Montgomery, a juvenile public defender from Shreveport and a graduate of Southern University Law School.
Doc is a firm believer in the Second Amendment. He thinks gun safety should be widely available and young men should know they can like firearms and don’t have to be thugs or engage in criminal activity just to like guns. Safe gun ownership must be taught and encouraged within all our communities. Doc is here to implement that.
As a university student, my student loans are growing every year. I’m ecstatic that Doc will confront the companies who are benefiting from putting students into massive loan debt. Currently, we finance our defense deficit with government bonds while private companies profit from eager students who only want a better life for themselves. Doc has said that student loans should be treated the same way as a treasury bond and allow the American people to reap the benefits of the American investment in higher education.
I’m voting for Doc Montgomery for U.S. Senate because I’m confident he will be a transparent voice for everyone in Louisiana.
Timothy Holdiness, Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.