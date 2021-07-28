Editor:
I read the column in The Ouachita Citizen by Sam Hanna Jr. entitled “EWE—One of a kind” (July 14 issue). That statement is undoubtedly true.
I can only add some first hand perspectives of mine on the life of former Governor Edwin Washington Edwards (or “EWE” as he was fondly known) who died on July 12.
I knew his reputation way back in my school history classes and civics classes when I was living in my native State of Kansas in the 1960s, 1970s, 1980’s, 1990’s and when I came down to Texas in 2004 to stay and reside, I learned that former Governor Edwards was (by then) serving prison-time at Fort Worth, Texas.
On a lark, I wrote him; and to my great surprise, EWE wrote me back several times.
I knew he wasn’t a saint; but I think his jokes could make Saint Peter chuckle. We were quasi pen-pals. I still casually know his widow Trina Edwards. I was amazed when he married her at age 83 and she was 32, and she gave birth to their son Eli Edwards who is now age 7.
Eli’s dad, EWE, lived to age 93, and I am confident the boy will retain at least some fond memories of his daddy.
Edwin Edwards was flamboyant, yet courteous. He could be a wheeler-dealer with a roving-eye; yet he could be as courteous and gentlemanly as the Catholic Archbishops whom he knew so well. Probably his greatest attributes: He loved people, but he also got things done (especially for the little guy).
Some people have great tombstones, markers, cenotaphs, and other mementoes marking their life. Edwin Edwards has his family and the legacy of friendships with a lot of people — including a middle-aged pen-pal from East Texas.
Edwin Edwards knew people ranging from John F. Kennedy to the current Governor of Louisiana John Bel Edwards (who I just talked to yesterday on his monthly radio call-in program).
The current Governor Edwards acknowledged that he had consulted former Governor EWE on a few matters.
That is another beauty of Edwin Edwards: He was accessible to ordinary folks. More accessible than most. EWE will be sorely missed by lots of people nationwide.
Probably, even more mourners than even EWE dreamed he would have.
James Marples
Longview, Texas
