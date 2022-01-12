Editor:

I am perplexed at the lack of logic based on the behavior of decision-makers at VCOM.

If so-called vaccines work, why would they think people who have taken them are at risks from people who choose not to take the injection?

The facts reveal they to no prevent infection. The narrative was modified when so many people who had taken the jab got COVID.

The new storyline was it would prevent severity.

Haven’t these decision—makers read current studies frequently cited by (U.S. Senator) Rand Paul, MD and others that the type of masks generally worn by the public do not prevent the spread?

It isn’t hard to figure out all this boils down to is control.

The science is not being followed, neither is common sense.

Dr. William Covington

West Monroe

