It becomes more and more evident as time goes by the many of the executive orders issued by the Harris/Biden administration are unconstitutional.
Peter Rykowski, writing in the New American magazine for March 22nd of this year has observed that: ‘Not surprisingly, many of Biden’s executive decrees are unlawful and unconstitutional. They also are an omen of what the remainder of his presidency will bring. Fortunately, the Constitution contains the tools necessary to push back against these federal overreaches.
For example, Article 6 states: “This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in the pursuance thereof...shall be the supreme Law of the Land.”
What that tells us is that laws not made in pursuance of the Constitution are, then, not the law of the land. They are not constitutional and, therefore, they ought to and need to be declared null and void.
Thankfully, a number of states are beginning to realize this and their state legislatures are putting forth legislation that would enforce Article 6 of the Constitution in their states. This is called the nullification process, whereby the states nullify laws in their states that are clearly unconstitutional.
Peter Rykowski tells us, “...the most comprehensive bill is the Texas Sovereignty Act, HB 1215...If passed, HB 1215 would create a Joint Legislative Committee on Constitutional Enforcement which ‘would review federal actions that challenge the sovereignty of the state and of the people for the purpose of determining if the federal action is unconstitutional.’ If the committee determines that a federal action is unconstitutional. the Texas Legislature must vote on whether to accept the committee’s conclusion. If majorities in both the State House and Senate accept its findings and if the governor approves the motion, that federal action would be formally declared unconstitutional.”
The states of South Dakota and Wyoming have also introduced nullification ordinances. They are the South Dakota Sovereignty Act, SB 122 and Wyoming Sovereignty Act, HB 256. Both are similar to the bill introduced in Texas.
Other states are recognizing the federal government’s obvious attempt to do away with the Second Amendment and to neuter it so citizens’ right to keep and bear arms will be strongly curbed at the federal level. States such as Alaska, Idaho, Kansas and Wyoming have passed legislation that prohibits the enforcement of federal gun control laws. This nullification of unconstitutional laws is something that needs to be enacted in more states. In fact I am beginning to wonder why we have not heard more from the state legislature in Louisiana.
I understand state Sen. Jay Morris has introduced a concealed carry bill with no permit required here in Louisiana. I don’t know if his bill would officially nullify federal anti-gun actions here or not. What Louisiana needs is a strong bill that would do just that—nullify federal actions that go way beyond what the Constitution allows.
As more states begin to nullify unconstitutional federal overreach Louisiana needs to begin to do the same.
Al Benson
Sterlington
