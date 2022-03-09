Editor:
Seven years ago, I wrote a letter to this page, after I visited a dear old friend as he spent his last days on earth, in a nursing home. It was an emotional visit, filled with moments of memories of days gone by.
My friend was a well-known figure, and had many accomplishments for which he surely must have been proud.
A good bit of our visit was spent just sitting with one another. He wasn’t very responsive and it was sadly obvious to me that his remaining time would be counted in days.
It left me very sad that his life was ending, and I thought about how to recognize him in a way that revolved around our common interest, and how and when our friendship had begun.
Much of our experiences together had revolved around the sport of baseball, and I wrote metaphorically about the ending of his life as in a baseball game. I called my tribute to my friend, “The ninth inning.”
Baseball games typically last nine innings, and my friend was at bat in that ninth inning. Two strikes. One more, and the game would be over.
The next week, he passed away. His family asked that I eulogize him at the church service, and I was honored to do so.
I spent the better part of a day writing about my friend, his contributions to our community, his children, and about our many personal experiences. I wanted my comments to be meaningful, and to make those in attendance smile with the picture I would paint of my friend with my words. I had intended to end my tribute with a reference to my letter from the week before, about “The ninth inning.”
But after I finished writing my eulogy, I had an uneasy feeling that I had missed something. I had left something out, but I couldn’t put my finger on it. There had to be more.
I went to bed, sad that I had lost yet another old friend and teammate. I couldn’t sleep because I knew there was more to the eulogy than the end of his life and “The ninth inning.”
I awoke, in the middle of the night, as the answer had become perfectly clear to me.
As Paul Harvey used to say, I now had “the rest of the story.” Although the metaphor about the ninth inning was accurate, it was only accurate for us, those left behind. The game ended for us, but not for my friend. For him, it was the beginning of a new game, in a beautiful new stadium. When he breathed his last breath here on earth, he was immediately welcomed by our Lord Jesus Christ, with the words, “Well done, my faithful servant.”
And in that moment my friend was met with all our teammates who had gone before, as he joined them on the ball field. They pounded their gloves and waited for the umpire to shout, “play ball.” It wasn’t the ninth inning for them, but the beginning of a new game.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
