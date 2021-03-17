Editor:
I continue to watch, with growing amazement, the attempted power grabs by the new Washington administration which Joe Biden is supposed to be the president of. Whether he is the real president or not continues to be an open question in more ways than one. But I digress.
My concern at this point is a bill in the House, H.R. 1, a truly radical bill that, if passed, will truly transform the way we vote in this country and and will, basically, ensure a Democratic win in every election going forward. This bill is not “vote reform” as the major media has told us—it is vote theft by the left and that’s all it is.
To point this out, 20 state attorneys generals have threatened legal action if this bill is passed. The Attorney General of Indiana, Todd Rokita, has drafter a letter testifying against “the attempted congressional overreach” into the various state election laws which are put forth in H.R. 1 which has ludicrously been labeled as the For the People Act of 2021. The only “people” that will benefit from this power grab are the radical leftists who are promoting it.
A letter from the 20 attorneys generals to this effect has been sent to the Democratic leaders in both houses of Congress — which they will probably ignore. The 20 states’ AGs observed: “The Act betrays several Constitutional deficiencies and alarming mandates that, if passed, would federalize state elections...Under...the Constitution...States have principal — and with presidential elections, exclusive — responsibility to safeguard the manner of holding elections. This Act would invert that constitutional structure...and erode faith in our elections and systems of governance. The Electors Clause (of the United States Constitution) ‘convey(s) the broadest power of determination’ and leaves it to the (state) legislature exclusively to define the method of the appointment of electors...(That means that) Congress may not force states to permit presidential voting by mail or curbside voting, for example.”
The intentions of the radical left Democrat leaders are easily defined if you take the trouble to look. They want to mandate mail-in-voting and force states to accept that. They want to do away with state voter ID laws. If this bill passes Congress, then Congress will no longer act as a check but will instead be guilty of overreaching “by seizing the role of principal election regulator.”
A representative from Texas, Brian Babin has stated it quite clearly when he said, if H.R. 1 is passed, it is “packed full of mandates to guarantee Democrats control future elections — all under the guise of ‘election reform’ and he added: “This bill undermines protection for free speech, destroys the non-partisan Federal Election Commission, and nationalizes elections, paying no mind to the Constitution or the 10th Amendment...It would silence all discussion about election fraud, voting irregularities, and the countless issues that left half the country so dissatisfied with the execution and results of the 2020 election.”
Lots of major problems with H.R. 1. Contact your representatives and senators and let them know you want them to vote against this bill and against any senate version of it in any form.
Al Benson Jr., Sterlington
