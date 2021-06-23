Editor’s Note: The below letter to the editor was submitted for publication before the Sterlington Town Council meeting this week. See related article on Page 1A.
I have read, with interest and concern, about the efforts that have gone forward to try to construct a new apartment complex in the middle of the village area in Sterlington. At this point the Town Council in Sterlington is opposed to it and I hope they stay opposed to it.
I live on Taylor Avenue, right in back of where they want to put these apartments. Over the years, when I have been out walking I have cut through that area on my way home to save a few steps. Anytime I cut through there there was always standing water in there and often quite a bit of it and you had to maneuver to get around it most of the time.
So it would seem that if they want to put apartments there they will have to build the ground in there up quite a bit. That raises the question for me as to where all that standing water will end up going. I am afraid that it will end up going into the back yards of all the folks on Taylor Avenue. In wet weather, our drainage problems on Taylor Avenue are already a problem. We don’t need anymore water in our yards that we already get.
On top of that, an apartment complex in that location will forever change the nature of this town. When my wife and I came here we wanted to live in a small, semi-rural town and Sterlington seemed to fit that bill for us.
I realize that, over the years, any town, in order to survive needs some growth and I am not opposed to a certain amount of that—as long as they don’t get carried away with it. What I don’t want is to see Sterlington end up as a smaller version of Monroe, with apartments and big businesses all over the place. That will forever destroy the character of this town, and once you destroy that you never get it back.
I doubt that most folks living out here want a “little Monroe” in their back yards. I know some will say that change is progress, but all change is not necessarily progress. Once you lose the small town appeal of Sterlington you will never get it back and we will be the worse off for that. This is something we need to consider.
Al Benson Jr.
Sterlington
