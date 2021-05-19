Editor:
In case you are not paying close attention, when it comes to vaccines, maybe you should. Not to the ‘if’ you should or should not be vaccinated, but to the ‘why’ you should or should not. I advocate neither position. I have been vaccinated. My decision. I chose to be vaccinated.
But we have now moved, just in the last several months, from a nationwide election where requiring identification to vote was considered discriminatory and racist, to requirements in some states that one must have identification proving that they have been vaccinated, just to do normal things.
There is now a regulation in Washington state that one may attend an outdoor function such as a football game, if they present a vaccination card. Without such a card, a person may still attend, but they will be required to sit in a special segregated section of unvaccinated attendees.
At two major universities in Washington state, students may not attend the university, or even step foot onto the campus, without a proof of vaccination card. Even if they are healthy young people who have already had the virus and are now completely well. They must still get the vaccine and have an identification card to prove it. A requirement of the students, but not of the professors or other staff. And this is not just in Washington state.
It is required at many universities across our nation. People, especially young healthy people, who have had the virus and are now well, have natural antibodies in their systems that give them more immunity from getting the virus, than those who are vaccinated.
And in many places, people who have been vaccinated must continue to wear a mask.
Athletes must wear a mask when they perform outdoors. At one school, a teenage athlete passed out because she could not breath properly as she sprinted on a track. Families traveling with infant children are being removed from flights because their one and two year old children will not wear a mask. Even though the potential of children getting the virus is somewhere south of .0008 percent.
Some governors mandate rules that have no legal enforcement. Neither my wife nor I have attended our church in a year. In the beginning, one had to make an appointment to attend Mass, and then the church was only allowed a maximum of 25 percent capacity.
Even now, everyone must wear a mask if they attend church....even if they have been vaccinated and/are considered immune. I will not attend Mass as long as a mask is required. Wearing a mask is harmful to the health of many.
We have been constantly encouraged to become vaccinated in order to develop immunity, and to be able to move about freely without a mask, and yet we have a POTUS, who, though having been vaccinated, continues to wear a mask wherever he goes. As does the head of the CDC, who has had as many different positions on the virus, the vaccines, and the masks, as there are reasons for and solutions to global warming.
So what are we to assume? Does the vaccine work, or doesn’t it. Does the mask work, or doesn’t it?
No, it’s not about the virus, or about the vaccine, or about the mask. It is about much more.
It is about control. It’s about the incremental loss of our freedoms.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
