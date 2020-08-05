Editor:
The Wizard of Oz finally stepped out from behind the curtain yesterday. Did you see him? Barack Obama, in probably his most shameful performance to date. He used his eulogy time at the funeral of congressman John Lewis, to attack our government, our justice system, our policing system, our military and our sitting POTUS, Trump. I would say that, if you had any doubt about him before, his agenda should be perfectly clear now. An agenda that began a few years ago, when he gave his first speech as a neighborhood street organizer in Chicago. Back then, and once he became a U.S. senator, Joe Biden described him as “clean and articulate.”
He was in his usual form. Looking trim and fit, as he brought the crowd to their feet more than once with his rousing invectives. A crowd, by the way, that was supposedly there to honor the memory of John Lewis. Perhaps, in denigrating some of the foundations of our law and order society, Obama was honoring Lewis’ memory. That, will be left for history to decide.
But Obama’s comments certainly left no confusion as to his own personal feelings.
He blasted the police in general, recalling deaths of black men who had died as the result of encounters with police, going back more than ten years. Some, proven justifiable, even under his own administration. But that didn’t stop him. Once again, when he, a former POTUS and a black man, had a unique opportunity to unite our nation, in this very difficult and divisive time, he chose to inflame that division. And as he so aptly has done throughout his career, he made the foundation of his remarks, racial. Barack Obama has had many opportunities to unite our country, and be seen as the most positive black man in a leadership position in our 250 plus year history. But once again he has chosen to divide us.
If what you want is a country without laws, then you should support the Democrat platform and elect Biden. If you approve of the rioting and pillaging, then you should elect Joe Biden. If you somehow see our cities burning as a good thing, then you should vote for Biden. If you believe that the complete chaos in our voting system which an all mail in voting will cause, is the best for our country, then continue to believe the lies of the democrats and vote for them. But do so at your own peril.
I saw a young woman being interviewed in Seattle as she protested. She was carrying a sign advocating a complete overhaul of our system of government. From a democracy to socialism. She seemed like an ordinary young woman, who truly believed, with no knowledge of, or historical context, that socialism is a better system. She spoke words of freedom, liberty, gay and transgender rights, and all the usual arguments of an uneducated protester.
When the interviewer challenged her with historical facts to disprove her assumptions and claims about socialism, and the destruction it had caused worldwide, she was completely befuddled. She had no intelligible response, but instead, clammed up and asked the interviewer to stop videoing her. When the video interviewer asked if that wasn’t the reason she was protesting and carrying a sign; so that others could see and hear her message, she walked away, speechless.
This is what we face in America today: mindless and thoughtless young people, who have been programmed to believe the U.S. is bad, and Socialism/Communism is good.
And our former President, like the many professional athletes and entertainers in our country, who have amassed huge fortunes only possible in our country, continue to slap the hand that feeds them.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
