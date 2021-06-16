Editor:
Once upon a time, in a land called America, people were free to make choices. Opportunity abounded to all. Equal opportunity. Not equal results, but equal opportunity. Once upon a time...four words that usually begin a fairy tale. But now they tell of how a nation, our nation, has changed.
I remember when the right thing to do if someone shoplifted from a retail establishment, was to administer punishment according to the severity of the infraction and the history of the offender. Now we ignore destruction of property, looting businesses, burning buildings and automobiles. Some encourage and excuse such destruction as if it is normal and warranted because of perceived past injustices. In one major city, Indianapolis, Indiana, they have adopted a policy of using ankle monitors on major crime...as in murder...rather than incarceration. They currently have over 4000 criminals being monitored that way. But it can take up to 24 to 48 hours to react when someone being monitored is discovered to have broken or even removed the monitor. Once upon a time.
If a person lived on the street—a person—we investigated why. We cared for them in a humane way until we could determine the root of their problem, and then we tried to help them. Now, we have millions living on the streets, and we do nothing. We ignore them. Step over their used needles, their personal belongings, their feces. Americans, living on the streets of our cities. The leaders of our country ignore American citizens living on our streets, yet they welcome millions of illegal immigrants and put them up in hotels, put them on planes and fly them all over the country. Provide free medical care. Even give them subsistence checks, from our treasury, while our own citizens live on the streets and are ignored. And millions more come.
If a person made public statements about others, that in anyway incited violence, we examined that persons mental acuity. If they were determined to be insane, we confined them to a place where they could be helped to get well. If they were just evil, we found a way to deal with that evil. Now, we reward them with a college professorship. A Yale professor recently said that she dreamed of taking a revolver and killing all white people, then guiltlessly walking away with blood on her hands, feeling no remorse, but rather having accomplished something worthwhile. A Yale professor. Celebrated by some segments of our society, for publicity saying hateful and evil things.
Once upon a time it was a crime to discriminate against people because of the color of their skin. Now, we are told that white people have privilege, and must be punished, and pay back to society because of having been born with white skin. Pay for a nonexistent crime. For a fantasy crime, dreamed up by people trying to destroy our country.
Once upon a time, female athletes in high schools competed with biological females in whatever sport activity they pursued. Now they must compete with athletically superior biological males, just because they SAY they are female.
Once we sent our children off to school to be educated. Even mortgaging our homes to pay for them to be educated. Now, we send them off to be indoctrinated, but pay even more.
Once upon a time we had sports hero’s and movie star hero’s, who we admired for their talent and inspiration. Now we have to constantly deal with their political meddling and whining. We no longer point our children towards them. We avoid them. But children of today are somehow drawn to them.
Once our cities were beautiful and safe. Now many are less safe than some South American cities known for their high crime. Portland, Seattle, Los Angles, Chicago, St Louis, Minneapolis, New York City, Washington DC. United States cities less safe than known high murder cities in South America.
Once upon a time, there was a land called America, where citizens proudly flew our flag. Now police standby while our own citizens burn and defile that same flag that so many of our sons and daughters fought and died for. Their ability to respond to criminal activities, handcuffed by the very governments they are sworn to defend and protect.
Of course, there is still, and always will be an America. It just may not be what it was, once upon a time.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
