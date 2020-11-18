Editor:
It defies credulity that Joe Biden legally received more votes for President than Donald J. Trump, given the accomplishment of the Trump Administration over the last four years. There is no segment of our population that is not better off now than they were prior to Trump’s 2016 election. None. And he, Trump, did it all, as Rush Limbaugh used to say, with one hand tied behind his back.
He was constantly under attack by the media and the Democrats, the entire time, and yet his accomplishments were historically record breaking.
Every demographic sector benefited from the largest tax cuts in years under Trump.
Unemployment hit levels at all time lows. More Americans were employed than at any time in our history, regardless of demographic.
The United States regained, in those four years, the position as the No. 1 oil-producing country in the world.
Our military was virtually rebuilt in those months and once more became recognized as the most powerful and technologically advanced force in the history of the world.
Our foreign relations have improved to the extent that we have once again been positioned as a dominate nation leader.
Our southern border has been virtually secured as more than 400 miles of impregnable steel wall has been constructed, and it has been embedded with high tech systems that require less boots on the ground.
Prison reform, long overdue, has been accomplished and many minorities have benefited.
He successfully led task forces that responded to the China virus, and unleashed private industries that completely redesigned and retooled their production lines to meet the medical supply demands required, and all in unheard of quick order.
Opponents of the President are, and have been, hard pressed to refute the accomplishments and upward trajectory of our nation. Their false rhetoric and lies about Trumps character and leadership continued 24/7 for the entire presidency of Trump. That is all they have. Lies and slander, unrelenting.
But nothing they said could or can, change the facts.
So how have we found ourselves in this mess? How has a candidate, like Biden, who has no measurable accomplishments in the 47 years that he has been in public office, and one who has at the least, at the age of 77, a mental acuity bordering on dementia, and more than likely early stages of Alzheimer’s, managed to amass over 77 million votes, more than any candidate in the history of our nation?
One must truly believe in fairy tales to accept that outcome.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
