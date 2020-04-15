Editor:
Social Security funds are projected to run out by 2035, according to a recent opinion piece, “Another victim of COVID-19: Social Security,” published April 13 on MarketWatch.com
Exacerbating that issue is our current COVID-19 situation. Millions of workers have no job and thus no payments are being made that could fund Social Security.
It’s a big financial hole now with no assurance on refilling it.
There were approximately 69 million SS/SSI recipients in 2019 (ssa.gov). The 2019 population of the USA is approximately 330 million.
Of the likelihood of fixing the funding problem, the MarketWatch piece states: “Fix something this big? In this hyperpartisan era? You have more faith than I do.”
This raises several questions: How many instances of hyperpartisanship has this country seen? The type that brings the function of governing to a standstill.
Do these cycles have a life span? A regularity? A known resolution?
Hyperpartisanship: We killed each other: The American Civil War was the result of our political failure. Secession by the Southern states was driven by the issue of slavery. Slavery was the root cause. Discussion and compromise failed.
Reconstruction of the Southern states to the Union was rough, mishandled, due in large part to Lincoln’s assassination. Bringing the Southern states back into the fold would have been much smoother and effective with a President Lincoln….with less bitterness, enmity, and yes…partisanship.
Partisanship: We worked together: The Great Depression (1929-1939), a financial crisis, was not resolved until World War II when the economy of the United States spooled up production for wartime.
Republicans were blamed for the market bust. The Democrats took full advantage to promote government programs. The results of control and intervention were mixed but good enough to help the country muddle through until the economy could recover.
Partisan differences are always with us, which is normal and expected, the pattern since the beginning of our country.
Hyperpartisanship though is not healthy, not normal, not sustainable.
How to define hyperpartisanship? When opposite parties are so entrenched in party, faction or cause that they cannot (or will not) find way to neutral ground, compromise or common cause to effect the greater good.
If people who disagree, and are often at odds with each other, share, own, and live in the same home…and that home catches fire…while they are literally in it, with flames licking at their feet, you would think they can find common cause to fight the fire, save the house, and each other. No?
Or, should they let the house burn to ash, or each escape on their own, or maybe not escape at all?
Is that an exaggeration? I wish it was.
Is this the state of our country today? I hope it isn’t. A dim hope.
Mark Williford
West Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.