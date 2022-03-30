Editor:
Sometimes, life is just a bowl of Cheerios.
They sat there, as they had done every morning for the past couple of years. Ever since COVID-19. He, in his chair, with his feet propped up on a footstool, watching all the birds from his window as they fed at the feeders they had installed. Common yard birds, but also more than a few male and female Cardinals. And there was always the family of woodpeckers who loved the suet.
She spends the first part of each morning going through her Bible readings. Then, together, they participate in daily Mass online. Since COVID hit earlier in 2020, that has been their only organized connection with their religious faith. They love Mass from Our Lady of the Gulf in Biloxi. They have learned to get it through YouTube, on their television.
Later, she fixes their breakfast. Several times a week, it might be a bowl of Cheerios with strawberries and blueberries. But, whatever she fixes, they eat together, every meal. No matter what time of day, on the sun porch or in the bedroom, she prepares their meals and makes numerous trips to bring each plate, place setting, and drink, her cane in one hand and one plate at a time in the other. Whatever is necessary for them to eat together. She has to serve it up properly.
As he watches her, his eyes well up. It is hard to keep the tears from coming. So many years together. No longer the girl he married, or the young mother of their children, or even the wife with whom his life had revolved around for all those years. Yet, there she is, reading her daily prayers, arranging their meals, and him, watching and listening.
But, it really seems enough for them. Their lives revolve around one another and within the confines of the sun room, and the den for her and bedroom for him, later in the day, until bedtime.
This is a day.
She prepares his medications for morning, noon and bedtime.
That is the way it is for many if not most older couples. One becomes a caretaker and the other the one cared for. Sixty-six years of marriage tends to result in that or similar arrangements, as good health rarely follows both.
He had always been, not only the sole earner and provider, but the one who handled outside chores, like the yard, and other household repairs and matters that required more physical ability. She, on the other hand, had single-handedly cared for the children, the house, and the mountain of things that entailed.
Their children now grown, live in far away cities with families of their own, so basically, the two of them grow old alone. Except for those now more frequent visits.
In his job, he traveled each week while she cared for the children, taking them here and there, arranging their doctor appointments and so on. She helped them with their drivers education, their homework, and attended school functions and teacher meetings with them. She was a den mother and their cheerleader. Her life was consumed by and with her children. Additionally, she paid the bills, took the cars for service, handled the yard work, and shoveled the snow. She had borne the weight of mother and father, as he traveled in his work.
After a successful career, he retired at only 57, and with a comfortable income, they traveled frequently.
And several times each year, they were able to spend two to four weeks with each of two of their children, as well as visits with the other two. Both Thanksgiving and Christmas were usually spent with the children, and some weeks of summers were regularly spent with the kids. Wonderful family memories. More time was spent away from home, than at home.
They had a home in St Louis, a lake home, and a condo. Life was good. For 27 years after his retirement, life was good.
How fortunate is that. More than 30 years from their mid fifties to their early 80s they enjoyed the fruits of their labors.
The most unlikely thing they ever expected was a bad medical diagnosis for him, as he closed in on his mid-80th year. But there it was. A bad medical diagnosis at that age, and life tends to go into a tailspin.
Life becomes so routine it seems nothing can interrupt it. How can you abruptly stop what has been so consistent for so long? How can that end?
More than 66 years.
After all, how many couples are still married and still together, after that many years! Years that had not been without some struggles. Married life is always about compromise. Without compromiise, it is likely to dissolve into irreparable differences. So, compromise is the best solution. Unless love is absent. Without love there is no compromise and no marriage. And patience. He remembered his mother used to tell him when he wanted something badly enough to just be patient. If something was supposed to happen, it would. Just be patient.
Marriage is like that. Just be patient.
When a couple grows old together, it becomes clear, that the best thing to hold onto in life, is each other. And with any luck, a few more bowls of Cheerios.
Frank Scalia, Monroe
